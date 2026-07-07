/The Odyssey London premiere: Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway stun on the star-studded red carpet

The world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey transformed London's Leicester Square on Monday night, July 6, 2026. The event was treated as a massive cinematic milestone, complete with a giant Trojan Horse installation constructed right in the square.
It was a starry night at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square as the cast of the highly anticipated film The Odyssey walked the red carpet ahead of the film's premiere. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and features Hollywood bigwigs like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Lupito Nyong'o in the lead.
Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey is a massive $250 million mythic action epic that adapts Homer’s foundational 3,000-year-old Greek poem. Following its star-studded London premiere on July 6, 2026, the first critic reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with early buzz hailing it as a breathtaking masterpiece.
Take a look at the stars who attended the grand premiere in London on Monday night.
Anne Hathaway was a vision in a strapless blue Dior gown. The outfit had statement ruching and layers of fabric folded asymmetrically across the bodice. The flowing silhouette framed the Oscar winner’s baby bump. She accessorized with a sapphire, emerald and diamond ring by Bulgari. In The Odyssey, Hathaway plays Penelope, Odysseus's wife, Telemachus's mother, and the queen of Ithaca, who fends off many suitors in her husband's absence
Zendaya turned heads in a Schiaparelli gown. The dress, fresh from the runway in Paris, featured a sculptural white bodice that highlighted the contours of her torso. A shimmering, ombré skirt added contrasting softness. In Nolan's film, Zendaya plays Athena, goddess of wisdom, warfare, and handicraft, who protects Odysseus on his journey.
Man of the moment, Matt Damon attended the premiere with his wife and daughters. Damon underwent rigorous training to play the lead character Odysseus in Nolan's period drama.
Charlize Theron chose a dramatic black and white Givenchy ensemble for the premiere of The Odyssey. The black halter dress featured a thigh-high slit and a large ruffled element on the back and dramatic white sleeves extended into coordinated gloves. Theron plays Calypso, a nymph from the island of Ogygia who tries to keep Odysseus as her immortal husband.
Pattinson kept his look sharp and no frills in a grey suit. In Nolan's The Odyssey, Pattinson plays Antinous, a suitor of Penelope. In an interview, Pattinson described his character as sleazy and likened to James Woods's character Lester Diamond from the 1995 film Casino.
Holland is busy promoting two of his films, which are scheduled to release this month. On Monday, Holland wore a brown tuxedo at the premiere of The Odyssey. The actor plays Telemachus, Odysseus's son and the prince of Ithaca, who is determined to find his father in Nolan's ambitious film.
Lupita Nyong'o plays dual roles as Helen of Troy and her sister, Clytemnestra, in Christopher Nolan’s cinematic adaptation of The Odyssey.
Nolan attended the London premiere of his film The Odyssey with his wife, Dame Emma Thomas, who is also the co-producer of the film along with Nolan.