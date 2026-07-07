/The Odyssey London premiere: Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway stun on the star-studded red carpet

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey is a massive $250 million mythic action epic that adapts Homer’s foundational 3,000-year-old Greek poem. Following its star-studded London premiere on July 6, 2026, the first critic reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with early buzz hailing it as a breathtaking masterpiece.

Take a look at the stars who attended the grand premiere in London on Monday night.