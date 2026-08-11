/Anne Hathaway bares baby bump in chic look for Jimmy Kimmel Live; hits back at fake bump rumours

Anne Hathaway is proving that pregnancy fashion can be both elegant and empowering. The Odyssey actress is currently turning heads with a series of stunning maternity looks, proudly embracing motherhood without shying away from displaying her growing baby bump. Whether attending events or heading towards an interview, Hathaway continues to serve major style goals for mothers-to-be.

The star is dominating headlines after arriving for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 10 (Monday), showcasing her baby bump in a chic black ensemble that drew attention on social media.

Anne Hathaway bares her baby bump again!

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While stepping out to promote her film The End of Oak Street on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 10 (Monday), Anne Hathaway was seen in a stylish black ensemble featuring a sleeveless, ruffled black top with a plunging neckline and flared hem. She paired it with wide-leg pants, black heels, layered gold jewellery, and sunglasses. The outfit once again drew attention to her growing baby bump and led to massive buzz.

Anne Hathaway hits back at fake bump rumours

A day before Kimmel's interview, the 43-year-old walked the red carpet in LA for the premiere of her upcoming film. Hathaway wore a stunning custom baby-blue halter-neck top that was cropped short in the front to highlight her bare baby bump and cascaded into a flowing cape-like train in the back with a bold red lining. She paired it with denim, red lippy, and gold hand stacks.

Her pregnant belly became a talking point, sparking an online debate about whether the bump was real. Taking to Instagram, the actress addressed the speculation in a video showing her getting ready for the premiere alongside a team of makeup artists and hairstylists. Hitting back at the rumours, the actress joked and captioned the post, which read, “Fake hair, real bump.”

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