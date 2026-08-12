/Scam 2010: Hansal Mehta unveils the first look of his new series based on Subrata Roy

The first look of Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series Scam 2010 was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. The third season of Scam will focus on the journey of controversial late businessman and Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy. It is based on the book Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Actor Siddharth Bodke takes on the title role in Scam 2010.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, the series is currently in production and will stream on Sony LIV soon.

Speaking about the series, Hansal said in a statement, “Scam 2010 is a story about ambition, influence and the arrogance that follows both. It looks at how one of India’s largest business empires was built on belief — and what happened when that belief ran out. It tells the fascinating story of the rise of an empire and the man who mistook it for invincibility.”

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Siddharth, who steps into the lead role, said, “What floored me was the complexity of the lead’s personality and the scale of the show. His passion, power, flaws, rise and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray. The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character under the guidance of someone like Hansal Mehta.”

The rise and legal battles of Sahara founder Subrata Roy

Subrata Roy founded the massive multi-business conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar in 1978. His fortune turned when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) investigated the group for illegally raising over Rs 24,000 crore from millions of investors, triggering a prolonged and high-profile legal dispute.

In 2014, Roy was arrested and sent to Delhi's Tihar Jail after failing to appear before the Supreme Court in a contempt case linked to the non-refund of investor dues. He was eventually released on parole while the group continued legal efforts to clear its financial obligations.

Following a long period of health complications, the Sahara chief passed away in November 2023 at the age of 75.