/Akshay Kumar reveals why he regrets doing multiple action films: 'Felt like slapping myself'

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and has had a career for over three decades. He has given several memorable films for almost every genre, but the actor recently revealed that there was a time when he regretted his career choices.

Akshay Kumar on his early career

During a conversation with PTI, he opened up about his early years in Bollywood and revealed that he became frustrated after being identified only as an action hero. "Thirty-five years are a long time.... It is a one in a billion or million chance to have 35 years of career. I hope I go further and cross 40. The prayer is that I keep shooting just five minutes before my death. Initially, when I came to the industry, I only wanted to make money," he said.

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Akshay Kumar felt like slapping himself

The 58-year-old actor gained fame in the 1990s with action-packed films that earned him the nickname Khiladi. While he was enjoying the success, at one point, he realised audiences and filmmakers had begun to see him in only one way.

"But after that decade, when I saw my films, I felt like slapping myself. I had only done action roles and nobody thought I was capable of anything else. I realised that I needed to transform myself and I wanted to do different characters. I then did 'Hera Pheri', 'Dhadkan', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Toilet...Ek Prem Katha' and 'Padman'. I have kept transforming myself," he shared.

And later he expanded his repertoire with comedies, romantic dramas, and horror-comedies, proving his versatility to the cinema lovers.

Why does Akshay do four films per year

He also addressed the conversations around the number of films he does each year. "I know there are people who say 'What's the need to do four films in a year, why not one movie?' But I say I want to work everyday... It is my duty to do at least four films so that there is more work and business in the industry," he added. "Hits and flops are part of the business but I have to deliver, I have to go to work and that's what I have been doing."

About Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the beloved Welcome franchise. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy drama features an extensive ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.