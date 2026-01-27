/Welcome To The Jungle release date out! Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy to hit theatres this summer

The much-awaited Welcome To The Jungle has finally received its theatrical release date. The multi-starrer comedy is the third installment of the hit Welcome, and it is directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Welcome To The Jungle release date

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, makers have decided to release the film on June 26, 2026. Taking to X, he wrote, "THE BIGGEST COMEDY FRANCHISE IS BACK – ‘WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE’ TO RELEASE ON 26 JUNE 2026…" As soon as the news surfaced, fans couldn't stop talking about it and flooded the comment section with "Can't wait."

Ahmed Khan on the film

Earlier, during an interview with News18, Ahmed Khan opened up about why the original cast was not retained in the film. "So the thought was very different," he said. "If you see Welcome, it is a film that is regularly made, and there is nothing like a similar cast. Akshay (Kumar) was in the first one, John (Abraham) was in the second one, and now again Akshay is in the third one. So it was a complete 360-degree turnaround from the Welcome series. So it’s okay, people keep coming and going."

He also revealed that working with the massive cast was a challenging task. "Very difficult, but it’s a filmmaker’s journey. There were so many hurdles, so many apprehensions, but a director has to go through hell to make a film. Welcome has been a tough journey for me because of the cast I have. To manage the actors’ dates, money, and requirements isn’t an easy journey," he shared.

About Welcome To The Jungle

The massive scale film stars, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Daler Mehndi, among several others, taking the cast strength to over 30 actors.



Produced by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, Welcome To The Jungle brings back Akshay Kumar to the franchise after Welcome (2007), followed by John Abraham’s Welcome Back (2015).

Suniel Shetty will also be seen reprising his popular character Yeda Anna from the 2005 film Awaara Paagal Deewaana with a new twist.



Welcome To The Jungle is slated to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.