/How rich are the Kapoor sisters? Akshay Kumar claims that Karisma owns flats in every building in Bandra

Karishma Kapoor comes from the family of the Great Kapoors, the royal family of the Hindi film industry. The actress has enjoyed a successful career in the 90s and is the owner of a huge fortune. But among all these things, did you know that she and her family own one flat in almost every building in Bandra, also referred to as the Queen of Suburbs and one of the costliest property zones in India? We are not making this claim, actor Akshay Kumar has.

The revelation should not come as a shock, especially considering the Kapoor family’s long history in the film industry. They have not only delivered successful movies but have also amassed huge wealth through them.

Do the Kapoors own one apartment in every building in Bandra?

The multi-million dollar revelation comes in the recent episode of the television game show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Kumar.



In the episode, the Khiladi actor shared a fun moment with Karisma Kapoor. While teasing her, he revealed how almost every building in Bandra has one apartment owned by the Kapoors

“In Bandra, every building has their one flat. The board in front of the building would read ‘K Kapoor’. They don’t spell their full names. Their mother Babita Kapoor also has her name on the nameplate as B Kapoor, but I asked them, ‘Why are they buying so many flats?’ They tell me that they want to reach Santacruz and Khar also.'' Kumar quipped.

Teasing further, the actor said that the Kapoors are honest people and buy only one apartment in each building in Bandra.

''But they are honest people, they don’t buy more than one flat in a building. Rest of the flats they leave it for other people. Karisma spends her nights in different flats each day,” he said.

Akshay shares a friendly bond with both Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Earlier as well, he had brought the Kapoor sisters’ real estate wealth into the headlines.

What is Karisma Kapoor's net worth?

Karisma, who ruled the screen in the 1990s and will always be Bollywood’s quintessential heroine, has a net worth, estimated at Rs 99 crore (USD 12 million), according to several reports.

For the unversed, her children, Kiaan and Samara, are currently embroiled in a legal battle over their late father Sunjay Kapur’s will. According to Forbes, at the time of his death, his net worth was $1.2 billion.

Who is the richest Kapoor sibling?