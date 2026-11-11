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Inside Anirudh Ravichander & Kavya Maran’s dreamy Greece wedding: All that we know

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 13:37 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 13:44 IST
Inside Anirudh Ravichander & Kavya Maran’s dreamy Greece wedding: All that we know

File images of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander

Story highlights

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL co-owner Kavya Maran are set to tie the knot in Greece on November 11. The pair will later host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. 

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to tie the knot with Kavya Mara, co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, today in Greece. The couple got engaged in a traditional Tamil ceremony on November 10. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair. Rajinikanth, the groom’s uncle, is in Greece to attend the wedding.

About the bride and groom

Kavya, who is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with his stellar work in Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) (2014), Kaththi (2014), Petta (2019), Master (2021), Vikram (2022), Jailer (2023), Leo (2023), Vettaiyan (2024), Coolie (2025), and Jana Nayagan (2026). He has also composed the music of SRK starrer Jawan (2023).

The couple will be hostinga grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

The date of the Chennai reception was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations. PM Modi has also, reportedly, been invited for the reception.

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Also read: Anirudh Ravichander grooves to dhol beats at pre-wedding celebrations; See pics

More details about the wedding

All meals for the destination wedding have reportedly been catered by Arasuvai Natarajan who is known for catering to high-profile celebrity weddings and events. The couple's invitation box, designed in ivory and powder blue, has also become the talk of the town.

Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the reception invitations, spoke to Mid-day about the process and revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design.

High profile guest list

Earlier this week, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth were spotted at the Chennai airport earlier this week, presumably leaving to attend the wedding.

Also read: Anirudh-Kavya wedding reception: PM Modi and CM Vijay receive invites

Several big names from the world of politics, sports and films are expected to attend the Chennai reception, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities from the South and Bollywood.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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