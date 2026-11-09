/'Cast him as James Bond!': Fans go wild as Hrithik Roshan meets Nicole Kidman, Denis Villeneuve at LACMA Gala

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was the only Indian actor at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala, which was held in Los Angeles on November 7. Roshan represented India at the gala, which also had several prominent international personalities in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, BLACKPINK's Rose, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, and aespa member Ningning.

Photos from the event have been doing the rounds of social media. Roshan, looking dapper in a black suit, is seen posing with Nicole Kidman and Dune director Denis Villeneuve at the event.

As the pictures went viral, the Internet couldn't keep calm.

A user wrote, "Let's get Hrithik sir a bond audition now." Another user wrote, “My favorite Actor of All time!!”

"Go @hrithikroshan go!!!! My fav actor since I was 9 yrs old," a third comment read.

Another user had a direct message for Dennis Villeneuve. “Denis please cast him as James Bond,” the user wrote, referring to Roshan.

About 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala

The film and art gala was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. The annual event celebrates the relationship between art and cinema while bringing prominent influential figures from different creative fields under one roof.

Hrithik Roshan at LACMA Art + Film Gala

In a video shared by the official handle of LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art), Hrithik Roshan is seen greeting the shutterbugs with a namaste. The actor made heads turn in a custom-tailored all-black suit.

Roshan, who was last seen in Alpha in a cameo appearance, had shared a beautiful message on girlfriend Saba Azad’s birthday earlier this month.

"Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted, and I said this," he wrote.

Sharing what he would choose if he were travelling with Saba, the actor wrote, "Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from Mumbai to a far-off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy! And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time at each stop, with possibilities of missing connecting flights."