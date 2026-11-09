France on Monday (Nov 9) has accused Iran of being behind cyber-attacks that raised the temperatures of supermarket fridges and freezers. It claimed that Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) were behind "unprecedented" cyberattacks on supermarket fridges and vowed sanctions on a European level against Tehran. Additionally, a Paris prosecutor also said that it has opened an investigation into an Iranian cyber unit affiliated with the IRGC over cyberattacks on refrigerators. Iran has not yet responded to Barrot's allegations. Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor, named the unit as Shahid Kaveh, which she said had an affiliation with the electronic and cyber centre of the IRGC.

"I can confirm that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said of the cyberattacks on French supermarkets that occurred October 11 and 12. "This attack is unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression," he added. "We will implement sanctions at the European level against all those responsible for this attack," he said. "A judicial investigation has been opened against the head of the Iranian group Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the Electronic and Cyber Center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-CEC), against his two deputies, and against any other individuals who may be identified," Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

What was the incident?