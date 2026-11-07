A multi-front hybrid assault is sweeping across the Western world. For three consecutive days, European skies descended into high-alert chaos as fighter jets intercepted thirty-four airliners following coordinated bomb hoaxes. New bomb threats have targeted multiple flights to and from Prague and Sofia on Friday, as flights across Europe have been hit by hoax alerts this week. Simultaneously, a global hackwave hit banks from the United States and France to India, Japan, and South Korea, on the heels of supermarket and military freezer shutdowns that prompted an emergency FBI advisory. Moscow denies it's behind Freezer attacks at European supermarkets. Discover why intelligence officials are asking whether Russia is executing a massive stress test or if a rogue artificial intelligence system has escaped into the wild.