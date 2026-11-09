/Two massive tears discovered in tectonic plate under Iran

Scientists from China have found two giant tears in a tectonic plate called the Arabian Plate underneath southeastern Iran. Tectonic plate movements are responsible for changes in the landscape over millions of years. This is how the Himalayas were born, along with several other features. The tears discovered by researchers led by a team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences are happening because of different rock densities.

What led to the tears in the tectonic plate?

A portion of the plate comprises the oceanic slab, which was once part of the ancient Neo-Tethys Ocean. Subduction here is causing the heavier and thinner basalt rock to be pushed under a neighbouring plate. The other part is the continental rock, thicker but less dense in composition, which creates resistance when pushed down. It instead rises to form mountains. These opposite actions are causing ruptures in the plate.

Scientists say that the finding shows that this is how tectonic shifts cause oceans to vanish as continents collide. The terranes will eventually meet. "The coexistence of these two tearing modes provides a rare snapshot of the short-lived early transition from oceanic subduction to continental collision," researchers wrote in the study published in Nature Geoscience.

The team used a network of 69 different seismic monitoring stations to measure the geological activity by detecting the vibrations coming from distant earthquakes. The tears showed up in recordings taken between March 2017 and September 2018. One is horizontal, where the Zagros collision zone meets the Makran subduction zone, while the other is a smaller vertical one, closer to the surface by the Makran Trench.

Research in the Makran and Zagros zones revealed that they were behaving in contrasting ways. The oceanic lithosphere in the Makran subduction zone has plunged continuously to depths of at least 450 km, while the continental lithosphere in the western Zagros collision zone reaches a maximum depth of only 300 km. This disparity causes the subducting slab to tear and detach toward the east-southeast.