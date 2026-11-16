/Yemen forces withdraw from strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, leaving Houthis in control amid escalating tensions

Yemeni pro-government forces backed by Saudi Arabia have announced their withdrawal from an area overlooking the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait, leaving the territory under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi movement. Yemen's military said it was redeploying troops from the strategic shipping gateway at the southern end of the Red Sea to reinforce defences around Aden, the country's interim capital.

The withdrawal brings an end to a weeks-long offensive aimed at securing the area near the waterway. The Houthis seized the territory in a surprise offensive in September, disrupting global oil exports and forcing thousands of people to flee. Houthi-run media reported later on Sunday that the group had taken control of the territory. Saudi Arabia has not issued any comment on the development.

Pro-government forces had announced in early October that they had ‘secured’ the strait as part of efforts to reclaim key positions from the Houthis. The group had previously claimed to have captured several areas, including Perim Island at the entrance to the strait and the strategic port city of Mokha, a month earlier. However, Saudi-backed forces fighting on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognised government said on Sunday that they were pulling back to strengthen their positions elsewhere, identifying the southern city of Aden as a 'priority'.

In a statement, the Southern Armed Forces confirmed that troops were being withdrawn from Dhubab Airport and the Bab al-Mandab area. The statement said the decision was taken to focus on strengthening the front lines and addressing existing threats. "This step is driven by the priority of securing the capital, Aden, and neighbouring governorates, reinforcing the front lines and addressing existing threats."

The Houthis maintained that their takeover did not pose a threat to international shipping passing through the waterway. However, they said they would continue targeting vessels from Saudi Arabia. The seizure contributed to a rise in global oil prices, as Saudi Arabia had been depending on the Red Sea route for oil exports after the US and Israel's war with Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, a United Nations human rights spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, called on all parties involved in the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. She highlighted that more than 60% of documented civilian casualties since the escalation of fighting in August had been women and children. The Houthis have also repeatedly attacked Aden in recent weeks. An assault on October 15 targeted the presidential palace, killing five people and injuring 16 others.

Saudi Arabia retaliated with hundreds of air strikes, while the Houthis launched hundreds of drones and missiles targeting Saudi cities and infrastructure. The United Nations has estimated that nearly 330,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since the fighting intensified. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed. Yemen has been devastated by a civil war that started in 2014, when the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa.