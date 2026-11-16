/Here's why South Korea will check students' glasses during its national entrance exam

South Korea will inspect every pair of glasses worn by students taking this week's national college entrance examination to prevent AI-assisted cheating, following a scandal involving cheating in the tax accountant exam that has shaken public confidence in the country's high-stakes testing system. Calls have emerged to postpone the university entrance examination to ensure fairness after the scandal.

However, the education ministry has ruled out delaying the test, which is considered crucial to academic and professional success in South Korea's highly competitive society. Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin told a parliamentary hearing on Monday that the ministry would inspect all glasses worn by candidates during every session of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). Smart devices were added to the list of prohibited items in July.

Smart glasses have raised concerns globally because they can be used to photograph, film or audio-record confidential material and people without their knowledge. According to Choi, notices displayed outside every examination room will warn candidates about prohibited devices and the criminal penalties they could face if caught cheating. Each examination centre will have at least one staff member assigned specifically to monitor smart devices. A hotline will also connect examination centres, local education offices and the ministry's control room to handle cases that are difficult to assess immediately.

Choi said the ministry would consult specialists about technologies such as radio-signal detectors and consider introducing them for next year's examination. Candidates caught wearing or using smart devices during the examination will have their results invalidated for that year and will be barred from taking the test the following year. Choi said the ministry would work with parliament to extend the existing one-year ban to between three and 10 years. Those caught cheating could also be reported to the police for obstructing official duties.

The measures follow Sunday's confession by a candidate who secured first place in this year's tax accountant examination after cheating. The individual admitted to photographing examination questions using a microcamera, sending them to an AI tool and checking the answers on a smartphone.