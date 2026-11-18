Will Smith has been named in a new lawsuit filed by former associate Bilaal Salaam, who claims the actor sexually assaulted him at a party in 2019. The alleged incident reportedly occurred at a party after the premiere of Smith’s film Aladdin in Hollywood.

TMZ got legal docs on Nov. 17, 2026, in which Salaam alleges Smith made unwanted sexual contact during the event. The lawsuit is part of an ongoing legal battle between Salaam and Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

What are the allegations against Will Smith?

TMZ says Salaam claims he was shooting a video with Smith at the after-party when the actor made comments about his look, saying his nipples appeared “shiny” and “glossy.”

He further alleges that Smith began making sexual moaning sounds, which left him embarrassed and uncomfortable. Salaam claims he subsequently moved away from the actor and stood alone in a corner.

The lawsuit alleges that Smith approached him later and grabbed his genitals over his clothing, holding them for approximately 10 seconds. Salaam claims he immediately pushed the actor away and objected to the alleged touching.

According to the complaint, Smith apologised following the incident and later approached Salaam again, this time in the presence of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Salaam alleges that the actor said he had been "a bit inebriated" and asked him not to discuss what had happened.

He further claims that Smith was concerned about the possible impact of the incident on his public image, alleging that the actor feared people might assume he was gay and that it could damage his career.

Salaam says the alleged encounter left him feeling "ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences".

The allegations are yet to be established in court.

Will Smith's lawyer responds to the lawsuit

Smith has rejected the accusations through his attorney, who issued a strong response to TMZ.

"This claim is false. It never happened," the lawyer said.

"For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false. He has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue. We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts."

Also Read: Jeff Bezos on why he was initially against Robert Pattinson as James Bond

The legal dispute between Bilaal Salaam and Jada Pinkett Smith

There's a separate legal battle between Salaam and Jada Pinkett Smith.

In November 2025, Salaam sued Jada for $3 million, claiming that she threatened to physically hurt him. The allegations apparently stem from an incident following Will Smith’s infamous slap of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.