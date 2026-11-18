Glastonbury is returning, and this year, it is going to be exciting. To make summer more delight, Harry Styles will be making his festival debut.

Not only Styles, but Grammy-winner Billie Eilish and legendary singer Cher, and Sam Fender have been announced as headliners for Glastonbury 2027.

The festival will return to Worthy Farm in Pilton, from June 23-27, 2027, after taking a break in 2026. And this year, the excitement has reached its peak as the tickets were sold at a highest price.

Cher, the 81-year-old US pop veteran, will play on Sunday, June 27. It will be her only performance in the UK this year, and with this performance, she will become the oldest performer ever to take on the Legends slot.

Sam Fender will headline the first night on Friday, June 25. Harry Styles will perform on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 26. Promoting his album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Harry is on a tour, and he has just completed his Together, Together NYC residency with a sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. He will resume on Nov. 27 for a six-date Australian leg before Styles goes on a holiday break. He returns to the stage at Glendale, Arizona on April 2-3.

Other names in the line-up include Sienna Spiro, Lily Allen, The Streets, Chase & Status, Kacey Musgraves, Primal Scream and pop star Adéla, who ruled the social media with her song, Nicole.

Kraftwerk will also make their debut as a headliner at West Holts, the festival's third-largest stage.

"We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what's to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists," said organizer Emily Eavis.

Glastonbury 2027: What it costs, dates and tickets