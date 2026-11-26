The TVS family feud is a succession battle that has been developing quietly behind closed doors for nearly two years, but exploded into public view and the courts in October and November 2026. Laxmi Venu, daughter of the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, backed by her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, has filed a formal partition request at the Madras High Court for the joint family assets belonging to her father's branch of the TVS family. Laxmi is seeking a one-third share in the family's assets and shareholdings.

According to a statement issued by Laxmi Venu, "Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Hon'ble Court. The legacies of her great-grandfather and her grandfather, she maintains, are as much hers as her brothers."

The dispute can be traced back to the division of family arrangements dating back to 2017, followed by a wider split in 2020 and another memorandum of understanding in 2024

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The dispute pertains to the economic ownership of family assets and interests, rather than the management or operations of individual companies. She also sought help from the court in accessing documents and information relating to the family's assets, which she claims have been deliberately withheld from her despite repeated requests.

Laxmi argues that her brother, Sudarshan, controls the much larger TVS Motor Company—while she was allotted smaller entities like Sundaram-Clayton. According to her lawyer, Aryama Sundaram, 5% of the assets belong to Laxmi, while 95% beneficial ownership inside family trusts and holding companies belonged to Venu. Venu Srinivasan's legal team argues the matter was already settled through binding written agreements signed by all four family members in 2017, 2020, and March 2024. But it failed. Laxmi and her mother claim that those separation documents did not transparently address the final division of family assets.