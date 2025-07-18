/Akshay Kumar to provide insurance for 650 stunt artists following the death of stuntman SM Raju on Pa Ranjith’s film set

The death of stunt artist SM Raju on the sets of Pa Ranjith’s film has left the entire film industry in shock. The 52-year-old stuntman died while performing a stunt while driving an SUV in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, on July 13. The tragic incident, which was caught on camera and went viral on social media soon after, has sparked debate around the safety of stuntmen on films sets. Now, actor Akshay Kumar has stepped forward to provide insurance to about 650 stunt artists (men and women included) in the country.



Akshay Kumar to provide insurance for stunt artists

On July 17, reports of the actor providing health and accident coverage for stuntmen surfaced online. The news was later confirmed when veteran stunt professional thanked Akshay for his generosity. Stuntman Vikram Singh Dahiya, who has worked in films like Gunjan Saxena, Antim, OMG 2, and Jigra, told Hindustan Times, “Thanks to Akshay sir, around 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now covered under insurance. The policy includes cashless medical treatment up to Rs 5 to Rs 5.5 lakh, whether the injury occurs on or off set.”

Hollywood stuntman criticises lack of safety

Earlier, speaking to SCREEN, American action choreographer Lee Wittaker expressed his disappointment in the lack of safety on film sets. He stated, “No one should die doing a stunt. Safety precautions have to meet high standards for the safety of the performer and the crew. If there isn’t then the stunt should never happen. If there’s not enough funds with production, the stunt should never happen.”

Whittaker has also worked in several Indian projects like Vishwaroopam, Linga, Kaadu, Baahubali and Thugs of Hindostan, among others.

Soon after SM Raj’s death, Pa Ranjith took to his X handle and said, “A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our goodwill, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death. This has sent us all into shock and heartbreak.”

The director said he followed every protocol on set to maintain safety. “We relied on the expertise of our stunt director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That in spite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and directors proud with the quality of his work that has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always.”

However, the filmmaker has been booked for SM Raj’s death. Along with Pa Ranjith, Neelam Productions executive Rajkamal, stunt artiste Vinoth, and the owner of the car, Prabhakar, have also been booked for the incident. They are booked under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 106(1), Section 289, and Section 125.