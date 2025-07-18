LOGIN
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 18:59 IST
India commissions INS Nistar, big boost to Indian Navy's underwater capabilities
Jul 18, 2025, 18:59 IST

India commissions INS Nistar, big boost to Indian Navy's underwater capabilities

In a big boost to India's naval prowess, the Indian Navy has commissioned its first indigenously designed and built diving support vessel, the INS Nistar in Visakhapatnam. Watch in for more details!

