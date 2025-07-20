Think you love fantasy? These 7 films will test that, in all the wrong ways

If you are a fan of fantasy movies, then you need to steer clear of these movies. Filled with bad acting, poor direction and even poorer decisions, they are in a league of their own. So here are seven fantasy movies you should skip
This adaptation of the beloved novel quickly turned into a huge disappointment. Bland performances, rushed storytelling, and uninspired visuals made it feel more like a parody of the source material.
What should’ve been a dream for fantasy lovers became a nightmare of low-budget effects, cringeworthy acting, and baffling creative decisions. Not only was the movie bad, but it also jinxed the franchise.
This movie did its source material dirty, and instead of a dark and morally ambiguous fantasy movie, we get two hours of Jeff Bridges mumbling and Julianne Moore scowling, clearly contemplating firing their agents.
Directed by the infamous Uwe Boll, this wannabe epic stars Jason Statham as a medieval warrior who must save his kingdom. The only engaging aspect of the movie is making you wonder why on earth Statham said yes to this.
This film is torture; do not watch it, watch the Disney animated version, or the one starring The Rock, or the TV show, or any of the Hercules movies from the 1960s; there are lots of options to choose from, just not this.
Not to be confused with the sweet 1998 movie starring Michael Keaton, this unholy horror-fantasy mashup features a snowman possessed by the spirit of a serial killer. The only thing scary about the movie is the amount of second-hand cringe you will endure.
Fans of the original animated show still haven't fully recovered from this travesty. M Night Shamayan took a rich and nuanced fantasy story told over 61 great episodes and managed to suck the soul out of it in two hours.