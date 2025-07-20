LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Think you love fantasy These 7 films will test that, in all the wrong ways

Think you love fantasy? These 7 films will test that, in all the wrong ways

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 20, 2025, 15:21 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 15:21 IST

If you are a fan of fantasy movies, then you need to steer clear of these movies. Filled with bad acting, poor direction and even poorer decisions, they are in a league of their own. So here are seven fantasy movies you should skip
 

Think you love fantasy? These 7 films will test that, in all the wrong ways
1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Think you love fantasy? These 7 films will test that, in all the wrong ways

Fantasy is supposed to transport us to magical realms and spark our imagination, but these movies did not get the memo. Whether it’s bad plots or acting so wooden they belong in a forest, these seven fantasy films are the stuff of nightmares. So here are seven fantasy films that you should stay far, far away from.

Eragon (2006)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Eragon (2006)

This adaptation of the beloved novel quickly turned into a huge disappointment. Bland performances, rushed storytelling, and uninspired visuals made it feel more like a parody of the source material.

Dungeons & Dragons (2000)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Dungeons & Dragons (2000)

What should’ve been a dream for fantasy lovers became a nightmare of low-budget effects, cringeworthy acting, and baffling creative decisions. Not only was the movie bad, but it also jinxed the franchise.

Seventh Son (2014)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Seventh Son (2014)

This movie did its source material dirty, and instead of a dark and morally ambiguous fantasy movie, we get two hours of Jeff Bridges mumbling and Julianne Moore scowling, clearly contemplating firing their agents.

In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)

Directed by the infamous Uwe Boll, this wannabe epic stars Jason Statham as a medieval warrior who must save his kingdom. The only engaging aspect of the movie is making you wonder why on earth Statham said yes to this.

The Legend of Hercules (2014)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

This film is torture; do not watch it, watch the Disney animated version, or the one starring The Rock, or the TV show, or any of the Hercules movies from the 1960s; there are lots of options to choose from, just not this.

Jack Frost (1997)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Jack Frost (1997)

Not to be confused with the sweet 1998 movie starring Michael Keaton, this unholy horror-fantasy mashup features a snowman possessed by the spirit of a serial killer. The only thing scary about the movie is the amount of second-hand cringe you will endure.

The Last Airbender (2010)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Fans of the original animated show still haven't fully recovered from this travesty. M Night Shamayan took a rich and nuanced fantasy story told over 61 great episodes and managed to suck the soul out of it in two hours.

Trending Photo

Think you love fantasy? These 7 films will test that, in all the wrong ways
8

Think you love fantasy? These 7 films will test that, in all the wrong ways

5 most used and successful fighter jets of all time
7

5 most used and successful fighter jets of all time

This fighter jet can fold its wings in mid-air flight and was used in Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun'
6

This fighter jet can fold its wings in mid-air flight and was used in Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun'

Built like a spaceship, this war machine needed Titanium skin to survive!
5

Built like a spaceship, this war machine needed Titanium skin to survive!

7 underrated horror films on Netflix that deserve your attention
7

7 underrated horror films on Netflix that deserve your attention