/Son of Sardaar 2 delayed! Here's when Ajay Devgn's movie will release in theatres

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's much-anticipated Son of Sardaar 2 has been delayed. Set to release on July 25, the movie will now hit the theatres on August 1, 2025. The disappointing news comes a week before the movie's initial release date. On Saturday (July 19), the makers announced the new release date along with a new poster.

"The laughter riot just got a new date. Son of Sardaar 2 will now release in cinemas on 1st August 2025 worldwide (sic)."

While the exact reason behind the delay has not been officially revealed, it is believed that the decision was made following the strong box office performance of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. The move allows Saiyaara more time to dominate theatres without competition.

Son of Sardaar 2 trailer

Released on July 14, the trailer begins with stills and iconic scenes from the first film, showcasing how Ajay Devgn’s character, Jassi, survived in Punjab. But this time, he's in an entirely different country, Scotland, and stuck in a bizarre new situation.



The two-minute trailer starts with the line, "2012 He survived Punjab, now will he survive Scotland?"

Set in Scotland, the film follows Jassi as he embarks on a new journey and meets a girl named Rabia, played by

Mrunal Thakur. The chaos begins when Jassi is unexpectedly asked to pose as the father of one of Rabia’s friends. What follows is a hilarious rise to get the girl married.



Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the comedy drama also features Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, and late actor Mukul Dev.