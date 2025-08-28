The first teaser for Mammootty's Kalamkaval is out, and the actor is in fine form. The movie marks the directorial debut of writer Jithin K. Jose and is a crime thriller. Mammootty will be playing a negative role in the film, which has only added to the hype surrounding the movie. While the actor excels in all kinds of roles, it is something special to see him in a negative role. Throughout his career, he has delivered outstanding performances where he played the villain, be it a classic like Vidheyan or the recent Bramayugam.

Also Read: Mammootty to return to film sets after a short break due to health complications

What the teaser for Kalamkaval reveals

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The short teaser does not give away much in terms of plot. Vinayakan plays a police officer on the track of a killer, tracing him all the way from Kerala to Tamil Nadu. The highlight of the teaser is when we get our first look at Mammootty standing at the side of the road, looking at someone like a predator who has found its prey.

Based on the real-life serial killer?

Since the first poster for the film came out, there has been speculation that Jithin K. Jose and co-writer Jishnu Sreekumar based the film on the life of notorious serial killer Cyanide Mohan, who murdered 20 women in Karnataka from 2003 to 2009. While both have skirted around the question in interviews, the teaser does hint that Mammootty is playing a killer. Whether this theory holds true remains to be seen, but this isn't the first time Mohan's story has been adapted; the 2023 Hindi series Dahaad was also loosely based on him.

Kalamkaval's star-studded cast and crew

The music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, cinematography by Faisal Ali, and editing by Praveen Prabhakar. The supporting cast of the movie includes Rajisha Vijayan, Gayathri Arun, Gibin Gopinath and Vinayakan. The teaser did not mention a release date, but the film is expected to be released in 2025.