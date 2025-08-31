/Happy Birthday Richard Gere: 7 must-watch films that showcase his talent

Gere’s career spans decades of iconic films that continue to resonate with fans across generations. So, as he celebrates his Birthday, let's take a look at some of his best work that showcases his charm and talent.
Richard Gere has charmed audiences worldwide with his striking screen presence and versatile performances. His career spans decades of iconic films that continue to resonate with fans across generations. As the actor celebrates his birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his most memorable movies.
One of Richard Gere’s most iconic roles, Pretty Woman pairs him with Julia Roberts in a modern fairy-tale romance between a wealthy businessman and a spirited escort. Their chemistry turned the film into one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
In this romantic drama, Gere plays Zack Mayo, a troubled young man training to become a Navy pilot. His passionate performance, combined with the unforgettable ending, made the film a box-office hit.
Richard Gere took on the flashy role of slick lawyer Billy Flynn in the Oscar-winning musical Chicago. His magnetic stage presence, quick wit, and show-stopping musical numbers showcased his versatility as an actor.
A gripping thriller, Primal Fear stars Gere as a defence attorney caught in a high-stakes murder trial involving an innocent altar boy. Gere’s intense performance anchors the film and highlights his strength in playing a morally complex role.
This stylish crime drama is one of Gere’s early breakthrough roles. He plays Julian Kaye, a high-class escort who becomes embroiled in a murder case. The film cemented Gere as a star of the 1980s and remains one of his most defining performances.
Reuniting with Julia Roberts nearly a decade after Pretty Woman, Gere starred in this charming rom-com about a journalist investigating a woman notorious for leaving grooms at the altar. Their chemistry shines once again, making the film a delightful watch.
In this tense financial thriller, Gere plays a hedge fund magnate whose empire is on the brink of collapse after a tragic accident. His performance as a morally compromised businessman earned critical praise.