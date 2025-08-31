/Haqeeqat to The War in the Hills: 7 must-watch movies & shows on India–China relations on Netflix, Prime and more

Explore 7 powerful films and series on India–China relations, from Haqeeqat to 1962: The War in the Hills, showcasing courage and sacrifice.
The India–China conflict has been one of the most talked-about chapters in modern history. So let's take a look at a few movies that bring alive the courage of soldiers and the heartbreak of war. From classics to recent releases, here are seven must-watch movies and shows available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.
Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat is one of Indian cinema’s earliest and most powerful war films, inspired by the 1962 Indo–China war. Starring Dharmendra and Balraj Sahni, the film portrays the heroic struggle of Indian soldiers in Ladakh against overwhelming Chinese forces. You can watch the film on Zee5.
The show is based on the real-life Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. It highlights the courage of 125 Indian soldiers who fought thousands of Chinese troops and is a powerfull blend of action and emotional storytelling. You can watch the show on JioHotstar.
Paltan is directly based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes between Indian and Chinese troops. Starring Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, and Harshvardhan Rane, the film honours soldiers who fought bravely to protect India’s borders. You can watch the film on Zee5.
The film tells the true story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Joginder Singh, who led his troops with unmatched courage during the 1962 war. The film captures his sacrifice and leadership in one of the toughest battles against Chinese forces. You can rent the film on Prime Video or on Apple TV+.
Based on the life of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, this biographical war drama depicts his extraordinary bravery during the 1962 Indo–China war. Despite being heavily outnumbered, he fought the enemy alone for 72 hours. You can watch the film on Zee5.
Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol star in this film that follows the life of a soldier across multiple missions, including references to the India–China border. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
The classic Tamil film stars Sivaji Ganeshan as Kumar, a recent college graduate who joins the army during the Sino-Indian War. You can watch the film on Prime Video.