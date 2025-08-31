/Jujutsu Kaisen 3: Makers unveil first teaser, release date announced

Japanese popular manga series Jujutsu Kaisen is all set to return with its third season, and fans are already waiting for its premiere. Ever since the anime signed off in December 2023, fans had been eagerly waiting for an update. The makers have finally given a treat as the teaser of the third part, and the release date has been unveiled.

First teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen 3 and when will it release?

Toho Animation dropped the updates of Jujutsu Kaisen 3 during a livestream on YouTube on the anime's fifth anniversary. This comes after it was teased at Anime Expo 2025. The upcoming season, also referred to as “Jujutsu Kaisen The Culling Game,” will adapt the manga arc of the same name.

Crunchyroll will stream the new season exclusively worldwide, excluding Asia, with episodes releasing weekly on the same day as their Japanese broadcast, as per reports. For the unversed, the third season of the anime series, based on the manga of the same name by Gege Akutami, will premiere in January 2026.

The teaser trailer has shown that the character Yuji Itadori is in conflict and despair after he believes that he has killed several people during the Shibuya incident. The voice cast of the anime includes Yuma Uchida, Yuji Itadori, Daisuke Namikawa, and Yuta Okkotosu, among others.

Fans' reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen 3 announcement; All about Jujutsu Kaisen

Soon, after the announcement and teaser trailer of season 3 were dropped, fans went gaga over it and flooded the social media platform. One user wrote, "Can't wait to see Goja released". Another user wrote, "Jujutsu Kaisen 3 in 2026? Good, gives me enough time to recover from the last season's emotional damage". "Oh my god, need to be prepared for the release", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Jujutsu Kaisen is licensed for English-language release in North America by Viz Media, which has published the manga in print since December 2019. Shueisha has published the series in English on its Manga Plus online platform.