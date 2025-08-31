/Hidden Love to The First Frost: 7 Chinese rom-com dramas you should binge-watch

Published: Aug 31, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 16:14 IST
With compelling characters and unforgettable plotlines, these dramas have captivated viewers. Check out the few shows you can binge-watch anytime.
Popular Chinese rom-com dramas
Chinese romantic comedy dramas have a blend of themes that include love, fantasy, campus life, and modern settings. Several shows include Love O2O and A Love So Beautiful is still loved for the storyline, cast, and their performance. Here are a few of the dramas you should check out.
When I Fly Towards You
Set in the early Autumn of 2012, it tells the story of Yucai Middle School, which welcomes a cheerful transfer student named Su Zai Zai. On the first day of school, Su Zai Zai encounters the aloof and cool Zhang Lu Rang and falls in love with him at first sight.
The First Frost
The romantic Chinese show revolves around Yifan, a reporter, who meets Sang Yan, her former high school crush, at a bar; initially pretending not to recognize each other, circumstances lead them to become housemates; they rekindle their love and reconcile the relationship.
Hidden Love
It tells the story of Sang Zhi, who falls in love with her brother's friend Duan Jia Xu, and they grow closer after she starts attending the same university.
Love O2O
It tells the story of Xiao Nai, a gamer, who approaches Bei Weiwei to be his partner in a virtual game. However, when they fall for each other, Bei Weiwei discovers that he is her college senior.
Falling Into Your Smile
It tells the story of Tong Yao earning a spot as the first female player in the all-male ZGDX team and growing closer to the team leader.
Well Intended Love
It revolves around the story of an unsuccessful actress with leukaemia, who enters into a secret marriage with a CEO so she can receive a bone marrow transplant sooner and continue her career.
Love Between Fairy and Devil
It tells the story of a low-ranking fairy who accidentally resurrects a powerful demon; their fates become cosmically entangled as the world is thrown into turmoil.