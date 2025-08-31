LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Hidden Love to The First Frost: 7 Chinese rom-com dramas you should binge-watch

Hidden Love to The First Frost: 7 Chinese rom-com dramas you should binge-watch

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 31, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 16:14 IST

With compelling characters and unforgettable plotlines, these dramas have captivated viewers. Check out the few shows you can binge-watch anytime.

Popular Chinese rom-com dramas
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Popular Chinese rom-com dramas

Chinese romantic comedy dramas have a blend of themes that include love, fantasy, campus life, and modern settings. Several shows include Love O2O and A Love So Beautiful is still loved for the storyline, cast, and their performance. Here are a few of the dramas you should check out.

When I Fly Towards You
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

When I Fly Towards You

Set in the early Autumn of 2012, it tells the story of Yucai Middle School, which welcomes a cheerful transfer student named Su Zai Zai. On the first day of school, Su Zai Zai encounters the aloof and cool Zhang Lu Rang and falls in love with him at first sight.

The First Frost
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The First Frost

The romantic Chinese show revolves around Yifan, a reporter, who meets Sang Yan, her former high school crush, at a bar; initially pretending not to recognize each other, circumstances lead them to become housemates; they rekindle their love and reconcile the relationship.

Hidden Love
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Hidden Love

It tells the story of Sang Zhi, who falls in love with her brother's friend Duan Jia Xu, and they grow closer after she starts attending the same university.

Love O2O
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Love O2O

It tells the story of Xiao Nai, a gamer, who approaches Bei Weiwei to be his partner in a virtual game. However, when they fall for each other, Bei Weiwei discovers that he is her college senior.

Falling Into Your Smile
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Falling Into Your Smile

It tells the story of Tong Yao earning a spot as the first female player in the all-male ZGDX team and growing closer to the team leader.

Well Intended Love
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Well Intended Love

It revolves around the story of an unsuccessful actress with leukaemia, who enters into a secret marriage with a CEO so she can receive a bone marrow transplant sooner and continue her career.

Love Between Fairy and Devil
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Love Between Fairy and Devil

It tells the story of a low-ranking fairy who accidentally resurrects a powerful demon; their fates become cosmically entangled as the world is thrown into turmoil.

Trending Photo

Hidden Love to The First Frost: 7 Chinese rom-com dramas you should binge-watch
8

Hidden Love to The First Frost: 7 Chinese rom-com dramas you should binge-watch

What are Oort clouds and why is Voyager-1 heading towards it?
7

What are Oort clouds and why is Voyager-1 heading towards it?

Indonesia in chaos as anti-govt protest intensifies: President cancels China visit, protesters loot minister’s house - What's happening
7

Indonesia in chaos as anti-govt protest intensifies: President cancels China visit, protesters loot minister’s house - What's happening

From Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, 6 players who played in five or more ICC finals
6

From Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, 6 players who played in five or more ICC finals

'Voyager 1’s Pulsars': The cosmic GPS guiding humanity’s farthest probe
7

'Voyager 1’s Pulsars': The cosmic GPS guiding humanity’s farthest probe