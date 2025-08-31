Want to know more about Princess Diana? Here's list of films & series based on her life

Twenty-eight years ago today, the People's Princess, Diana, passed away after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in Paris. Remembering Princess Diana, we have curated a list of shows and movies you can watch.
Directed by Rebecca Gitlitz-Rapoport, 'The Story of Diana' is a four-hour television documentary that explores Diana's life and legacy, through interviews with historians, experts and people who knew Diana personally, interwoven with archival footage.
Diana and I is a television film that explores how the death of Diana affected ordinary people. Written by Jeremy Brock and directed by Peter Cattaneo, it tells the stories of four people, and how they react to the news of the Princess's death, following their lives from when the news broke on 31 August 1997 to Diana's funeral on 6 September.
Directed by Keith Allen, 'Unlawful Killing', the movie revolves around the Paris car crash and the deaths of the Princess of Wales and her companion Dodi Fayed. The movie shows the controversies surrounding the Royals' death and also accuses Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret of being behind the death.
Directed by Stephen Frears, 'The Queen' depicts the death of Princess Diana. Initially, the Royal Family regarded Diana's death as a private affair and thus not to be treated as an official royal death, following Queen Elizabeth II, who tried to deal with a series of events following the death of Princess Diana.
'Diana: In Her Own Words' is a television documentary that shows footage of the late Diana, discussing aspects of her personal life, including her marriage to Prince Charles which was recorded during conversations she had with a voice coach in 1992 and 1993.
Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors is a documentary that follows the aftermath of the death of Princess Diana in 1997, when the British Royal Family nearly lost their place in the hearts of the nation.