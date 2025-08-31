LOGIN
Watched Bon Appetit, Your Majesty yet? Check out k-dramas of Lee Chae-Min

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 31, 2025, 14:38 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 14:38 IST

South Korean actor Lee Chae-Min has created quite a stir with his latest drama, Bon Appetit, Your Majesty. Here are a few of the shows he has been part of.

Lee Chae-Min's popular k-dramas
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Lee Chae-Min's popular k-dramas

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, featuring Lee Chae-Min, Im Yoon-ah, and fans, is already loving their chemistry and the plotline of the show. Let's check out a few of the K-dramas Lee Chae-Min has featured in.

Crushology 101
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Crushology 101

The show tells the story of an insecure university student who is confronted with a deluge of dating dilemmas after meeting four charming young men.

See You in My 19th Life
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

See You in My 19th Life

It tells the story of Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, and sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short.

Hierarchy
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hierarchy

The show revolves around Kang Ha, who transfers to Jooshin High School, the most prestigious school in South Korea; however, behind his innocent smile lies a secret that will shatter the entire establishment.

Crash Course in Romance
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Crash Course in Romance

It tells the story of a woman with a heart of gold, who navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor's class.

Alchemy of Souls
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Alchemy of Souls

The thriller show is the story of a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body who encounters a man from a prestigious family who wants her help to change his destiny.

Love All Play
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Love All Play

The romantic show revolves around Park Tae Joon's family, who owns a badminton equipment company, which leads him into the sport. Park Tae Yang is a former aspiring badminton Olympian. The two end up sparking a romance when they end up on a mixed doubles team together.

