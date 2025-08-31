/Watched Bon Appetit, Your Majesty yet? Check out k-dramas of Lee Chae-Min

South Korean actor Lee Chae-Min has created quite a stir with his latest drama, Bon Appetit, Your Majesty. Here are a few of the shows he has been part of.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, featuring Lee Chae-Min, Im Yoon-ah, and fans, is already loving their chemistry and the plotline of the show. Let's check out a few of the K-dramas Lee Chae-Min has featured in.
The show tells the story of an insecure university student who is confronted with a deluge of dating dilemmas after meeting four charming young men.
It tells the story of Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, and sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short.
The show revolves around Kang Ha, who transfers to Jooshin High School, the most prestigious school in South Korea; however, behind his innocent smile lies a secret that will shatter the entire establishment.
It tells the story of a woman with a heart of gold, who navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor's class.
The thriller show is the story of a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body who encounters a man from a prestigious family who wants her help to change his destiny.
The romantic show revolves around Park Tae Joon's family, who owns a badminton equipment company, which leads him into the sport. Park Tae Yang is a former aspiring badminton Olympian. The two end up sparking a romance when they end up on a mixed doubles team together.