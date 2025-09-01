/Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit Ganpati pandal in Mumbai | Watch

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is underway across the nation, especially in Maharashtra. On Monday (Aug 1), actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited the GSB Ganpati celebrations, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Several photos and videos of their spiritual outing have gone viral on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at Ganpati celebrations

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Immersed in the festive spirit of the city, the former Miss World, along with her daughter Aaradhya, stepped out to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. While most celebrities prefer to visit Lalbaugcha Raja, Aishwarya chose a different celebration and visited the GSB Ganpati pandal instead at King’s Circle, Mumbai. However, this year, the actress's mother, Brindya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan were absent.

The mother-daughter duo was seen walking through the crowd at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal, surrounded by security. With gentle smiles, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted the crowd with folded hands and waves. The official handle of the Ganpati pandal has shared a montage video of the star visit. The video shows Aishwarya assisting her daughter in the crowd.

They were dressed beautifully in traditional outfits. Aishwarya wore a white suit, while Aaradhya looked radiant in an orange suit. Along with her elegant white suit, she wore a bold red lipstick with a small stone bindi adorned on her forhead. She kept her hair open. Both of them posed infront of the idol.

Over the years, the actress has maintained a tradition of visiting the GSB Ganpati celebrations. Last year, she attended with her daughter and mother, Brindya Rai. However, this year, her mother and husband Abhishek Bachchan were absent.

Aishwarya's work front