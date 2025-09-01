/Why Benedict Cumberbatch-Olivia Colman starrer The Roses is a perfect satirical film for grownups; Ending explained

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman starrer The Roses has now been released in cinemas on August 29. The black comedy film helmed by Jay Roach is loosely based on the 1981 novel The War of the Roses by Warren Adler and a remake of the 1989 film. In the era of observing microscopic things for being in a relationship, The Roses is definitely a film that every grown-up should watch and reflect on their own relationship. But why is that so? Let's delve into more of this film and the ending.

*(This article contains spoilers)

What is the story of The Roses?

The Roses film begins with Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman's characters, Theo and Ivy Rose, sitting together in a counselling session. What turns out to be a peaceful discussion turns into calling out each other's names, which leads them to be ousted. The film then switches to the scene where the duo are seen enjoying their respective career, one is an interior designer, while the other is a chef. After meeting in the kitchen of a hotel, it leads to one thing after another.

Their love story is filled with destined meet, instant sparks, and a happy, peaceful wedding. The couple has two children, a perfect place to stay, and a perfect job; everything is normal. But the new twist happens when Theo fulfills Ivy's dream of becoming a chef by helping her with a new restaurant. However, the picture-perfect dream by Theo changes in one night when he is fired from his job after one blunder in his work.

But things begin to change when Ivy's restaurant flourishes and Theo's career begins to dip. Soon, it is followed by bruised egos and a competitive nature for their professional career. The tide of lows in their relationship becomes stronger with each day. But, does this end well? Well, definitely not! Theo becomes close to the kids, and Ivy becomes distant from family because of the constant juggle with opening new restaurants and providing for her husband to make the house of his dreams.

Soon, after their bitter dinner party with friends at their new dream home, it leads to one thing to another, and they later decide to divorce each other after much persistence from Theo. But, with demands, they become enemies, even going to the extent of killing each other. They fight and destroy the house only to reconcile.

What is the ending of The Roses?

The ending of The Roses is when the duo reconcile by saying 'Death do us part', followed by the vow and the kiss. Then Theo directs their home assistant to play their song and put on a fire before the scene goes white. The open-ended conclusion of the film is the best, and it leaves it to the audience.

Their fight and then mending it showed that, despite hating each other, they love each other. But what is the essence of keeping a relationship going? The main reason is the vulnerability they showed each other whenever they had a fight. The word vulnerability shows that the couple can share, but it comes with mutual understanding only. Also, the film gives a lesson to every adult to appreciate their significant others and acknowledge them at every step.

With personal setbacks leading to jealousy, resentment, and hatred for each other, they become stronger than their love. Their deep love for each other faded away with time because they failed to keep that connection alive. With so much going on, Theo and Ivy forgot to do one thing along the way in their marriage journey, ie, open communication.