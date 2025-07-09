The Odyssey: Shogun's Cosmo Jarvis replaced by Logan Marshall-Green in Nolan's epic after exit

After news broke that Shōgun actor Cosmo Jarvis had exited Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey due to scheduling issues, it appears the Oscar-winning director has found a replacement. Actor Logan Marshall-Green, known for his work in movies like Prometheus and Upgrade, will be taking over the role, though details about the role remain under wraps. Cosmo Jarvis walked away from The Odyssey because of his commitment to Young Stalin. A movie based on the best-selling book by Simon Sebag Montefiore, which focuses on the early life of Joseph Stalin, the infamous former Prime Minister of the Soviet Union.

Christopher Nolan takes on Homer’s epic

Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies currently in production. The movie is based on the 8th-century poem by Homer and follows the long and perilous sea voyage of the Greek hero Odysseus, who is cursed by the sea god Poseidon for killing his son Polyphemus after the Greeks win the Trojan War.This will be the first fantasy film by Christopher Nolan and will be his most expensive movie, with a massive budget of $250 million.

The Odyssey's star-studded cast

The movie boasts of an ensemble star cast, and so far, only three roles have been officially confirmed: Matt Damon will be playing the role of Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and Charlize Theron will be playing the goddess Circe. The rest of the cast includes Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and Lupita Nyong’o.

There have been reports that Robert Pattinson will be playing the role of the Greek god Hermes, who helps Odysseus on his journey, Anne Hathaway will be playing his wife Penelope, and Zendaya is reportedly playing Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom.

The film will utilise new IMAX technology to capture the grandeur of the legendary tale.

The Odyssey is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 17 July 2026.