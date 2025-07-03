/Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey teaser leaked online hours after its theatrical release

The first look of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film The Odyssey is out. The teaser trailer has been released exclusively in theatres ahead of Jurassic Park: Rebirth. However, the teaser has also been leaked online. Nolan, who prefers a cinematic-first experience, refrained from sharing the teaser online, but it has surfaced on X.

Teaser of The Odyssey leaked online

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser sets the tone with a moody shot of the sea and the voiceover- “Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.”



The teaser then introduces Tom Holland as Telemachus, son of Odysseus, and Jon Bernthal as an unnamed character. A quick exchange between the two sets up the emotional tone of the film.

“I have to find out what happened to my father,” says Holland. “Who has a story about Odysseus?” replies Bernthal. “You? You have a story? Some say he’s rich. Some say he’s poor. Some said he perished. Some said he’s imprisoned.”



The teaser also hints at Matt Damon as Odysseus, shown lying on driftwood in the sea.



The period drama also stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.