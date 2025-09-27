/Yu Menglong death: Chinese actor's name removed from drama Eternal Love? More details alleged by fans

Chinese actor Yu Menglong, whose untimely death has shocked his fans. The death of the 37-year-old star, who was best known for his drama Eternal Love, is now grabbing attention for the allegations and conspiracy theories that include CCTV footage, videos, and audio clips alleged by fans. In the latest turn of events, amid all this controversy, reports of his name have been removed by Netflix in the Eternal Love drama.

Yu Menglong's name was removed by Netflix from Eternal Love?

As his death continues to spark widespread discussion and suspicion among netizens, many have discovered that Netflix has quietly removed Yu Menglong's name from the cast list of Eternal Love, the drama that garnered him global fame. His name, however, is not shown in the cast list on Netflix.

Many took to the Reddit platform to address their anger in regard to this. One user wrote, "Out of sight, out of Mind". Another user wrote, "Thank you for speaking out about this! We seriously need answers!

For the unversed, in the Eternal Love, Yu Menglong played the role of Bai Zhen, the fourth son of the Fox King, Bai Qian's elder brother. He loves to drink and wishes to live a carefree life. He shares a special relationship with Zhe Yan.

More details surrounding Yu Menglong's death are alleged by fans

Several fans have alleged that Yu Menglong's death is more than suicide. Many have argued on social media, alleging it to be abuse and assault before his death. One user wrote, "Yu Menglong, star of hit drama Eternal Love with 20M+ fans, refused sex-for-roles & money laundering, suffering 12 years of persecution. Despite kindness, even donating while broke, he was ultimately killed by officials, “friends,” and industry figures. #JusticeforYuMenglong".

Another user wrote, “Chinese netizens report actor Yu Menglong was blackmailed for years, then in Aug 2025 detained, tortured, and in Sept drugged, gang-raped, beaten & thrown from a building—death staged as suicide. Urgent call to human rights orgs. @amnesty @UNHumanRights #HumanRightsForAll".

"Banned his name from all Chinese platforms, suspended accounts that post about him, & arrested ppl who speak up about him, why are they trying this hard to erase his existence? And we are supposed to believe that he committed suicide", wrote the third user.

Yu Menglong died at the age of 37 on September 11. He died after his reported fall from a residential building in the Chaoyang district, Beijing.

All about Yu Menglong

Yu Menglong was born in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, and studied at the affiliated high school of the Beijing Contemporary Music Academy before graduating from the Beijing Performing Arts Training College.

He entered the showbiz industry through the reality show SMG's My Show! My Style!, in which he participated and emerged in the top 16 for the Xian's province. The same year, he directed singer Deanna Ding's music video for her single "61 Seconds".

