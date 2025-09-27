/The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Rang De Basanti, and more: Must-watch Bhagat Singh movies that tell his story

Today on 27th September, we are celebrating our biggest and fierce fighter of our nation Bhagat Singh. There are several movie that tells his life stories and sacrifices he had done in sake of impendence that you an watch to give him tribute by remembering him.
The last chant of the great Bhagat Singh, who was executed by the British government along with his two friends, Sukhdev and Rajguru, at Lahore Central Jail for the murder of police officer J.P. Saunders. His courage and strong will have established him as an acclaimed leader of the nation, who faced death fearlessly and gave a head-on challenge to the oppressors. On his birthday, let’s honor his legacy by exploring his remarkable life through movies available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ajay Devgan portrays the role of Bhagat Singh in the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The National Award-winning movie revolves around the plot of the life history of Bhagat Singh from his childhood to fighting for his nation and his unfortunate death.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Depicting the Indian independence movement started by Bhagat Singh with his two pals, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The freedom fighter was known for his young, charismatic and socialistic instinct, who fights against British rule and has sacrificed his life, which leads his way to becoming a legendary revolutionary in history.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The portrayal of the Deol brothers in the movie highlights the date when Bhagat Singh was hanged in the Lahore Central Jail. After his mentor is killed, the freedom fighter decides to set out for revenge on an officer responsible for his mentor's death. However, his plan backfired on him, and as a result, he was arrested and sentenced to death..
Where to watch: Airtel Xstream
This is a Bengali patriotic movie that showcased the character of a grandfather who used to narrate the story to his grandchildren about the revolutionary Bhagat Singh's life.