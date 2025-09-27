/The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Rang De Basanti, and more: Must-watch Bhagat Singh movies that tell his story

The last chant of the great Bhagat Singh, who was executed by the British government along with his two friends, Sukhdev and Rajguru, at Lahore Central Jail for the murder of police officer J.P. Saunders. His courage and strong will have established him as an acclaimed leader of the nation, who faced death fearlessly and gave a head-on challenge to the oppressors. On his birthday, let’s honor his legacy by exploring his remarkable life through movies available on OTT platforms.