The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Rang De Basanti, and more: Must-watch Bhagat Singh movies that tell his story

Published: Sep 27, 2025, 19:55 IST

Today on 27th September, we are celebrating our biggest and fierce fighter of our nation Bhagat Singh. There are several movie that tells his life stories and sacrifices he had done in sake of impendence that you an watch to give him tribute by remembering him. 

Tribute to Bhagat Singh
(Photograph: X)

Tribute to Bhagat Singh

The last chant of the great Bhagat Singh, who was executed by the British government along with his two friends, Sukhdev and Rajguru, at Lahore Central Jail for the murder of police officer J.P. Saunders. His courage and strong will have established him as an acclaimed leader of the nation, who faced death fearlessly and gave a head-on challenge to the oppressors. On his birthday, let’s honor his legacy by exploring his remarkable life through movies available on OTT platforms.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ajay Devgan portrays the role of Bhagat Singh in the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The National Award-winning movie revolves around the plot of the life history of Bhagat Singh from his childhood to fighting for his nation and his unfortunate death.

Shaheed (1965)
(Photograph: X)

Shaheed (1965)

Where to watch: ZEE5

Depicting the Indian independence movement started by Bhagat Singh with his two pals, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The freedom fighter was known for his young, charismatic and socialistic instinct, who fights against British rule and has sacrificed his life, which leads his way to becoming a legendary revolutionary in history.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

23rd March 1931: Shaheed

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The portrayal of the Deol brothers in the movie highlights the date when Bhagat Singh was hanged in the Lahore Central Jail. After his mentor is killed, the freedom fighter decides to set out for revenge on an officer responsible for his mentor's death. However, his plan backfired on him, and as a result, he was arrested and sentenced to death..

Bhagat Singh: The Real Hero
(Photograph: Airtel Xstream)

Bhagat Singh: The Real Hero

Where to watch: Airtel Xstream

This is a Bengali patriotic movie that showcased the character of a grandfather who used to narrate the story to his grandchildren about the revolutionary Bhagat Singh's life.

