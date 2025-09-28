/Selena Gomez ties knot with Benny Blanco; shares dreamy wedding pictures

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco finally said their I dos! The couple who began dating in 2023 grabbed worldwide attention with their announcement as a couple, and since then, everyone has been waiting for when they would be tying the knot. The duo got married this weekend, and the singer has shared dreamy wedding photos, much to the excitement of fans.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding photos; an outpouring of love from netizens

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in California on September 27. The Love You Like a Love Song hitmaker announced the news on her official Instagram account by sharing a bunch of photos and clips from their nuptials. Along with the photos, the caption read, "9.27.25", with two hearts. As per reports of Page Six, the couple were decked in Ralph Lauren.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In one of the pictures, Selena Gomez is seen sitting on the ground as Benny lies with his head on her lap. While in another one, she straightens his bowtie and gives him a kiss. Soon after Selena dropped the pictures, the comment section was flooded with blessings and congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. One user wrote, “Congratulations. Growing up with you is one thing, but seeing you getting your happy ending is a whole different thing and it’s the best thing ever. The prettiest bride EVER!!”. Another user wrote, “Woah, so happy for you! Congratulations.”

Celebrities including Camilla Cabello, Amy Schumer and chef Gordon Ramsay, among others, wished the couple well. Benny Blanco also commented in the post, gushing about his wife, “My wife in real life.”

A report by Page Six suggests that the celebrities who were part of the wedding were Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Paul Rudd. Others were Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park and Wizards of Waverly Palace co-star David Henrie.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship timeline

Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and singer-producer-actress Selena Gomez have been together since June 2023. The couple has often shared snippets of their lives on social media, much to the delight of their fans.