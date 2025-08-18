/Farhan Akhtar responds to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Naseeruddin Shah's criticism of his acting: 'Doesn't respect you...'

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has responded to the remarks made by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah about his acting and his films. The duo shared screen space in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in which Farhan played the role of Naseeruddin's son. Farhan said that the remarks lacked respect and constructive intent.

What did Farhan Akhtar say about the criticism by Naseeruddin Shah?

In an interaction with Galatta Plus, Farhan said that after the veteran star's comments, he chose not to reach out to him. He stated, "I have been doing films for 25 years. There are certain actors, directors, and writers who I have known, and they have debuted maybe 10 years after me. If there is something in their work that I feel from my observation, that this could be better, or that I have this piece of advice to give them, genuinely, I would pick up the phone and call them. Or say I would like to meet you and sit down and have a conversation with a person who I care about sensitively because you are going into somebody's creative process and giving them constructive feedback from your point of view".

"But it has to be done with a certain degree of love and a certain degree of respect for the other person. I felt that it didn't come from that place. I just felt it was just like a statement thrown out publicly. I felt that if this person doesn't respect you, then why should I reach out to a person who doesn't respect me? It was very clear to me that if he did genuinely feel that, he knew my dad, Shabana, my mom, and me, we worked together in ZNMD, so it would have been the easiest thing for him to say, " I want to speak to you. Why don't you come over!".

What did Naseeruddin say about Farhan Akhtar regarding his acting?

As per a 2013 interview with Times of India, Naseeruddin Shah had said, "Farhan Akhtar's films I don't care for. I liked his first film, Dil Chahta Hai. He is a tremendous person and has so many facets to him. Tomorrow, I won't be surprised if I hear that he cooked a 10-course meal to perfection. He sings, acts, produces films, and writes. I think it's great he's doing whatever he can. I'm not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him".

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in the film Bahadur 120. It is based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 India-China War. The film brings alive the extraordinary courage of 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who stood their ground against an entire Chinese battalion at over 16,000 feet.