/Hailey's cheeky reply to Justin Bieber-Kendall Jenner's photo, draws stunned reaction from netizens

Justin Bieber never fails to grab the attention of his fans. The pop sensation has once caused a stir online after he shared a candid photograph with supermodel Kendall Jenner, prompting a stunned reaction from netizens. However, what caught the eye of everyone and sparked debate was Hailey Bieber's cheeky reply to the photo.

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner's photo and Hailey's comment spark debate

Justin Bieber had recently shared a photo of himself and Kendall Jenner on his official Instagram handle, in which he is seen sporting a shaved head and a light tank with baggy pants, while the latter is seen with animated gestures beside him.

However, Hailey Bieber couldn't resist dropping a comment on the viral post, "It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands".

This photo of the duo has garnered reactions and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Women can have faithful friends; we just have to know how to choose them. Leave your traumas". Another user wrote, "It's always Kendall on her friends' man". "Weren't these two together at some point?" wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been close friends for over a decade. The trio has long been photographed several times at private gatherings and public events.

Hailey-Justin relationship timeline

Justin Bieber got engaged to model and longtime friend Hailey Baldwin in July 2018. In November of that year, Bieber confirmed he was married to Baldwin. The couple held their official wedding ceremony in September 2019 and welcomed their first child in August 2024.