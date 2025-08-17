/British actor Terence Stamp, Superman villain icon, dies aged 87

British actor Terence Stamp is no more. The actor, who has worked in movies such as Superman and Far From The Madding, has passed away at the age of 87. Stamp is known for playing the role of General Zod in the Superman and Superman II breathed his last on Aug 17.

In a statement released by the family, they told Reuters,"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time."

Stamp, who had left an impeccable legacy through his acting, died this morning. At this moment, the cause of death is not immediately known.

Tributes Pour in

Soon after the news of Stamp's death broke, tributes started pouring in from across the world.

One user wrote, ''Sorry to hear that English actor Terence Stamp has passed away. Probably best known for Far From the Madding Crowd, Poor Cow and Superman(1978) #TerenceStamp #RIP 🎥''