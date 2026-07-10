/On quest to reverse ageing, Bryan Johnson gets diagnosed with incurable disease

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST
Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his ambitious efforts to slow and reverse ageing, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis, a chronic and incurable condition. Johnson gained global attention for his intensive longevity programme, which includes strict dietary controls, extensive medical monitoring, and experimental health interventions. The diagnosis has sparked fresh debate about the limits of anti-ageing science and the challenges of extending human lifespan.