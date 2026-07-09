The US and Iran are trading fire for the second consecutive day, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force said that it has control over the Strait of Hormuz. Jordan's armed forces said that its air defence system intercepted and shot down eight missiles launched from Iran this afternoon. It added that the interception resulted in shrapnel and debris falling over several areas; no casualties or property damage have been reported. The armed forces are closely monitoring regional developments and remain at the highest level of readiness to protect Jordan’s airspace, said a military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army.

Iran says US strikes targeted nuclear plant, railway bridge and control tower

This comes as Iran's state media said that US attacks targeted the Iranian nuclear plant in Bushehr in the afternoon. The attack at the nuclear plant has not been confirmed by the US military. Ehsan Jahanian, the deputy governor of Bushehr province, said that the perimeter of the plant was targeted by a projectile fired by the US. Apart from the plant, the US strikes also hit a military base in the town of Choghadak and local fishing piers in the southern part of the province. There are no immediate reports of deaths or direct damage to the core nuclear facility.

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Visuals shared by Iranian state media show damage to railway bridges in the northern city of Aqqala and a control tower at the port in the southeastern Iranian city of Chabahar. Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that Iran began a new wave of attacks on US targets. The footage shows extensive structural damage, craters, and scattered debris along the Agh Tekkeh Khan railway bridge in Golestan province. Further reports by Al Jazeera showed that the strikes severely damaged a maritime traffic control tower and two marine piers.

170 targets in two days, 3 IRGC members killed

US forces have attacked roughly 170 targets in two days. Three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been killed in US strikes on Iran, according to the Mizan news agency. The last two have been back and forth, while Thursday appears to have a bigger magnitude. The funeral procession for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reached the city of Mashhad. Anticipating an escalation and a possible naval blockade by the US, Iran has shipped 10 million barrels of crude overnight, as the US has revoked the 60-day sanctions waiver to temporarily market its oil.