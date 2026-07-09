/Argentina Football Association under FBI probe for suspected money laundering

Argentina Football Association (AFA) is facing an investigation from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over suspected money laundering, reported Fox Sports Mexico, quoting Argentine newspaper La Nacion. The investigators are examining how AFA President Claudia Tapia had moved roughly $260 million through the US financial system. The FBI investigation is focusing on a Florida-based company, TourProdEnter LLC, which reportedly handles AFA's international financial operations.

The report suggests that TourProdEnter LLC moved roughly $260 million in AFA revenue funds through accounts at five U.S. financial institutions: Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and PNC Bank. While part of the fund has been transferred through a justifiable operational channel, roughly $57 million was transferred to various companies and beneficiaries without any apparent economic justification. The report also claimed that tens of millions were transferred to companies which provided no identifiable services, and were controlled by people who were accessing social welfare benefits and were living in Bariloche or Buenos Aires.

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A World Cup marred by controversy

The investigation comes at a tumultuous period for the Argentina Football Association, as it faces controversy over refereeing decisions at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Tapia is also facing domestic scrutiny over tax evasion and a dispute with Argentine President Javier Milei over the ownership structure of the country's football clubs. FIFA has also launched a formal review into the refereeing performance of French official François Letexier and his VAR team, following an emergency complaint submitted by the Egyptian Football Association over controversial refereeing decisions in the Egypt vs Argentina fixture.

European lawmakers have also called for an investigation into the FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, after he decided to overturn the suspension of the USA striker Folarin Balogun, after a call from the US President Donald Trump, with whom Infantino has been friendly for years. Balogun was shown a red card in the US victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, which would have forced him to sit out a game. But it was the first time in the history of the modern World Cup that a red card during the tournament had not resulted in a suspension. A letter shared in the European Parliament urged football associations across the European Union to seek a formal FIFA review of the decision-making process and any possible political interference.



