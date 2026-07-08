/Iran warns Trump after US-Iran MoU collapse: 'Region pushed toward flames'

Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday warned that the discontinuation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding "pushes the region toward the flames." He said that West Asia is not a region for the political gambling of small states. This comes in response to Trump's assertion that the US-Iran ceasefire is effectively "over."

"Responsibility for the latest escalation, and for the verbal admission of cancelling the memorandum of understanding by the thieving politician disgraced by the Epstein scandal—a memorandum that had already been repeatedly violated in practice—once again pushes the region toward the flames,” said Ali Akbar Velayati in a statement to the Iranian Mehr News Agency.

Velayati warned that Iran has repeatedly proven that any adventurism would meet with an immediate Iranian response. He said that the Axis of Resistance will not tolerate humiliation or aggression. He asserted that the regional front remains fully prepared to retaliate against any aggression. He said that the nation is demanding justice for the blood of the martyred Leader to clear the region of destabilising forces.

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