/Iran warns of quitting NPT, threatens Bab-el-Mandeb closure if US attacks again

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei said Iran is considering pulling out of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, in case of any further attack from the US. He also said that Iran could close the Bab-el-Mandeb in addition to the Strait of Hormuz. He claimed that Iran had gained valuable experience from the “12-day war” and the “third imposed war,” and knows how to defeat its adversaries.

He slammed the unilateral US withdrawl from the Memorandum of Understanding and the following strikes on Iran’s infrastructure. If the US attacks again, then Iran will respond “with all its capabilities”. He said that Iran would unleash “the full capabilities of the Axis of Resistance” and the operations will not just target military assets but will also explore other strategic options. He describes the US as being formed by “European outcasts and hooligans” calling it a historical fact and contrasting it with Iran, which has a civilisational and historical legacy spanning 10,000 years.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran “will response vulgurity with action”. “Addressing the civilised and courageous nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its greatness,” Araghchi said. “Iranians are known for their civility, culture, and strong moral values. We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valour,” said Abbas Araghchi.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the United States of systematically dismantling a key bilateral memorandum of understanding regarding maritime security. “From the very first step, the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States was structured not on trust, but on a clear mechanism of ‘commitment for commitment,’ as there was never any sign of good faith in the opponent’s behaviour,” said Baghei in a post on the social media platform X.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that Trump's deregatory languages are an admission of defeat. He said that the language emanating from Trump is a clear indicator that Washington's long-standing pressure campaign has collapsed.