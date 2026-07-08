/Trump says ​al-Sharaa has done a 'fantastic job,' hints at removing Syria from terror list

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he wants to remove Syria from the terrorism list. Sitting alongside Syrian President Ahmed ​al-Sharaa in Ankara, Trump responded to a reporter's question by praising his Syrian counterpart, “I think I will.” The US have previously considered removing Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, which had halted its integration into the international system, like US foreign aid, defence exports, and certain financial transactions.

“Why wouldn’t I? He’s done a great job,” said Trump, referring to Al Sharaa, who is a formerly designated terrorist by the US State Department. Trump said that Syria has become stable, "It's really been stabilised, and we're proud of that." Trump said that they have lifted sanctions from the country, which had been a “big boost”. Trump praised Syrian history and civilisation, calling it the greatest not just in the Middle East but in the whole world, saying that it had great culture, professors, and lawyers, and then it went through a terrible period of time from which al-Sharaa had been able to rescue it within a period of one and a half years or less.

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"He's done a really fantastic job as president. He's unified the country in a very short period of time," said the US president, referring to the Syrian President as a "strong person" and respected by everybody.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have previously written to the US President Donald Trump seeking its removal from the terrorism list, largely being influenced by its rapid integration with the West-dominated system. Roughly 90 per cent of Syrians live in poverty, while rebuilding the country following a decade of civil war will require an estimated $216 billion.

Trump further suggested that Syria will assist in dealing with Hezbollah, “They could help. We'll find out. I think we're making a lot of progress.” He also claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is getting along well with Lebanon and wants to withdraw military forces from Lebanon.