As foreign press members cover the 36th NATO summit, at the Turkish capital Ankara, a couple of feline guests have become the centre of attraction at the Presidential Complex. Turkish Angora cat Lokum and her kitten Ak Kiz charmed the international audience and journalists with their adorable antics, a fresh break from the high-stakes discussion between the world leaders.

The snow white fur, heterochromatic eyes and non chalant demeanor, of Angora mother cat Lokum and her energetic kitten Ak Kiz showcased Ankara’s cultural identity to international visitors. The two felines are cared for at the Presidential National Library. They are among the 50 animals cared for at the National Library. The library and complex personnel ensure they receive proper food, shelter, and medical attention. Veterinarian Ayşegül Korkmaz, a veterinarian, is responsible for caring for these felines, which represent the cultural identity of caring for stray animals as communally owned neighbourhood pets, instead of discarding them as pests.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Our cat is a Turkish Angora cat,” Korkmaz said. “Lokum lives at the Presidential Complex and was brought here to meet members of the press and help introduce Ankara. Lokum is here today to represent both itself and Ankara.”

In Turkey, cats have a revered status; they are considered “Tahir” or ritually clean animals, allowing them free access to homes and even mosques. The nearby Turkish Parliament has a dedicated “Cat Life and Play Area” managed by specialised park and garden staff units to routinely clean, feed, and provide veterinary treatment to resident felines.