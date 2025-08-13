/Paraguay Senator calls Kylian Mbappe 'son of a b****' in explosive Senate speech as World Cup row escalates. What's happening

The war of words between Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla and France striker Kylian Mbappe has intensified following France's 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Amarilla launched another scathing attack on the French forward during a Senate session on Wednesday, escalating a dispute that started after Mbappe allegedly refused to shake hands with Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill following the match.

The controversy reportedly intensified after Mbappe allegedly described Amarilla as a ‘despicable woman and unworthy of her office’. Responding during her speech in the Senate, Amarilla strongly criticised the France star while revisiting the post-match incident involving Gill. "When Orlando Gill, a boy who was surely setting foot in a World Cup for the first time, in Europe for the first time, was playing before the world and extends his hand with all the humility of a Paraguayan, and this son of a b**** refuses to shake his hand and yells in his face-that is not French. A Frenchman would never have done that," Amarilla said.

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The senator, a member of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, also alleged that ‘serious racist insults’ followed Paraguay's defeat and contrasted Mbappe's actions with what she described as France's broader cultural and democratic legacy. “France is Rousseau, Descartes, Montesquieu, Victor Hugo, Simone de Beauvoir, the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen. I refuse to reduce all of that great France and that enormous cultural, artistic, and democratic legacy to Mbappe.”

Earlier, Amarilla had posted an open letter on her X (formerly Twitter) account, warning the France international that she would consider legal action if he failed to apologize. “Don't mess with Paraguayans, Mbappe.” She also referred to the detention of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho in Paraguay in 2020 while outlining her position.

“We already had Ronaldinho jailed here... And don't underestimate me, Mbappe. I can sue you... Gender violence. Political violence against women. That is serious... Let him apologize to me because I still have legal grounds for that.” France head coach Didier Deschamps was questioned about the controversy during his press conference ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco.