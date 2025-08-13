/IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Brook, Salt lead from the front as England win by 9 wickets, seal series

India's struggles in the T20I series continued as they suffered a nine-wicket defeat to England in the fourth match on Thursday, marking their fifth loss in the last six games. The defeat also confirmed India's second successive series loss after last month's 2-0 whitewash against Ireland. England now hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with just one game remaining.

Phil Salt and England captain Harry Brook led the chase with commanding half-centuries, guiding the hosts to India's target of 159 in just 13.5 overs.

India had already endured a humiliating 125-run defeat in the third T20I, their biggest-ever loss by runs in the format. They were beaten by four wickets in the second match, while the series opener was abandoned due to persistent rain. After six matches in charge, Shreyas Iyer is still searching for his first victory as India's T20I captain. Earlier in the evening, Iyer produced a lone battle with a composed unbeaten 80 from 49 deliveries as India recovered from early setbacks to post 158 for seven.

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The skipper struck five sixes and four boundaries while anchoring the innings on a lively surface where the rest of the batting lineup struggled against England's disciplined attack. Iyer shared a 53-run partnership with Shivam Dube, who contributed 22, but regular wickets at the other end forced the captain to shift gears and play the role of the anchor. He briefly counterattacked in the 18th over, smashing leg-spinner Adil Rashid for two sixes and a four in a 20-run over that lifted India's total.

However, England quickly regained control. Sam Curran conceded only four runs in the penultimate over, while England restricted India to just eight runs without a boundary in the final two overs. Jofra Archer finished with impressive figures of 2/20, striking twice in the last over and also effecting the run-out of Axar Patel. India's top order once again failed to provide a solid start.

Young opener Sooryavanshi continued his difficult run after his memorable debut in Manchester. His aggressive approach, effective on Indian pitches, once again proved costly on England's bouncy surfaces. The 15-year-old, visibly disappointed after his dismissal, has now managed scores of 14, 13 and 15 in the series. After surviving an earlier mishit, Sooryavanshi eventually fell to Archer, holing out to Sam Curran at mid-on following a back-of-a-length delivery outside off stump.