/England's Jarell Quansah handed two-match ban after red card against Mexico

England defender Jarell Quansah has been handed a two-match suspension following the red card he received during England's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. The 23-year-old was sent off early in the second half after a video assistant referee (VAR) review during only his second appearance and start of the tournament. Under FIFA tournament regulations, any player sent off automatically misses the team's next World Cup match. However, FIFA confirmed on Thursday, two days before England's quarterfinal against Norway, that Quansah's suspension has been extended to two matches, meaning he would also miss a potential semifinal should England progress.

“The suspension will be served in the upcoming match(es) of the representative team of England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and in accordance with art. 69 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” a FIFA statement said. FIFA's disciplinary rules for the 2026 World Cup do not provide teams with an appeal process for red cards. Although the Football Association explored possible options regarding the sanction, it cannot challenge either the dismissal or the independent disciplinary committee's decision to impose a two-match suspension.

According to sources familiar with the proceedings, the FA remained actively involved throughout the disciplinary process. Officials argued that the VAR review protocol had not been properly followed, pointing to the fact that the referee was initially shown a still image of Quansah's challenge before being presented with video footage. Football's officiating guidelines state that incidents should first be reviewed at normal speed. The FA hoped this procedural issue would be considered as mitigation, although it accepted that a two-match suspension remained the likely outcome under FIFA's disciplinary regulations.

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Quansah, who recently joined Bayer Leverkusen, had been filling in at right-back for the injured Reece James during England's World Cup campaign. His suspension leaves Djed Spence as England's only fully fit natural right-back, with James still sidelined by a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last three matches. Meanwhile, the French Football Federation also approached FIFA in an effort to overturn Michael Olise's yellow card from France's round-of-16 victory over Paraguay. FIFA upheld the booking, meaning another yellow card in the quarterfinal against Morocco would rule Olise out of a potential semifinal.

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France vs Morocco Photograph: (WION)

The Quansah decision has drawn additional attention because of FIFA's recent handling of United States striker Folarin Balogun. Balogun was sent off during the United States' victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina but was later cleared to play in the round-of-16 match against Belgium after FIFA suspended his one-match ban for a probation period of one year. The striker featured in the match as the United States suffered a 4-1 defeat.

The controversy intensified after it emerged that US President Donald Trump had contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review of Balogun's suspension. Belgium's football federation subsequently challenged Balogun's eligibility. “Defend football in general, its integrity and its ethics”, head coach Rudi Garcia said in a news conference. At first glance, Quansah's punishment appears consistent with FIFA's disciplinary guidelines. His challenge on Mexico's Jesus Gallardo was judged to be violent conduct, making the red card and additional suspension appear proportionate.

However, comparisons with the Balogun case have raised broader questions about consistency within FIFA's disciplinary system. Rather than overturning Balogun's dismissal, FIFA chose to suspend the resulting ban, allowing him to remain eligible, a decision that drew criticism from several football organizations. The scrutiny increased further after Donald Trump confirmed that he had personally asked Infantino to review Balogun's suspension.