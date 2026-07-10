/Why is Morocco called 'MAR' at the FIFA World Cup despite no 'A' in its name?

Morocco's FIFA World Cup opener ended in disappointment after the team suffered a late defeat through an own goal on Friday. However, for many viewers, the action on the pitch was not the only thing grabbing attention. A small detail on the broadcast graphics sparked confusion among football fans: Morocco was displayed as ‘MAR’ instead of an abbreviation that appeared closer to its English name, such as 'MOR'.

So why does Morocco have an ‘A’ in its FIFA code when the country's English name does not? The answer lies in FIFA's official naming system and Morocco's historical connection with the French language. FIFA assigns every member nation a unique three-letter code used during international competitions. For many countries, these abbreviations closely match their English names. Brazil appears as BRA, Argentina as ARG, and England as ENG. However, some country codes are based on local-language names, historical names, or official titles rather than English spellings.

For example, Saudi Arabia is listed as KSA, referring to the country's official name, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Spain uses ESP, which reflects its name in Spanish and French, Espana and Espagne. Other nations also have codes that may seem unusual. Iceland is represented as ISL, a reference to its French name, Islande. The explanation behind Morocco's ‘MAR’ code is similar. While the country is called Morocco in English, its French name is Maroc.

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France established a protectorate in Morocco during the early 19th century as part of its expansion into North Africa. Although Morocco gained independence in 1956, French influence remains visible in many areas of the country, including language and official terminology. Today, Morocco's official languages are Arabic and Tamazight, an indigenous language of the region. However, French continues to have a significant presence because of the country's colonial history.

International sporting organisations use standardized country codes to avoid confusion caused by different languages and naming systems. These codes help ensure countries are easily identified during events such as the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games. FIFA creates its own three-letter codes, although they often match those used by other international organisations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC).