/'Passion comes before the camera': What it really takes to become a sports presenter

When millions tune in to watch a cricket match or a marquee sporting event, their attention is naturally drawn towards the action on the field. But before every toss, innings break, expert discussion or post-match interview reaches television screens, there is another performance unfolding, one that viewers rarely notice. Sports presenters have just a few seconds to gather their thoughts, react to breaking developments, ask the right questions, manage live television and ensure the audience never senses the controlled chaos happening behind the scenes.

For sports presenter Shefali Bagga, who has hosted everything from the Indian Premier League and Legends League Cricket to state T20 leagues and championship events alongside cricketing icons such as Kapil Dev, AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh, Jacques Kallis and Muttiah Muralitharan, the profession demands far more than confidence in front of the camera. "It is much more than just being in front of the camera," she says. "Of course, you have to be confident and be able to handle live situations, but it all starts with passion. You have to genuinely love sports."

Bagga believes passion alone, however, isn't enough. The best presenters are students of the game long before they become its storytellers. "Curiosity is equally important," she explains. “You have to constantly learn, stay updated and understand the stories behind every athlete, every team and every tournament.” That, she says, is what separates someone reading a script from someone capable of adding value to a broadcast. “A great presenter isn't just someone who speaks well. They're someone who can make millions of viewers feel like they're part of the action.” Confidence, according to her, is built the old-fashioned way. "The more you research, practice and put yourself in challenging situations, the stronger you become. Authenticity and consistency are what truly get you there, and what keep you there."

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The break that changed everything

Bagga's own journey into sports broadcasting didn't begin with television studios or celebrity interviews. It started in journalism.

Having studied Mass Communication, she started her career with a news channel where sports reporting formed part of her beat. But the moment that altered her career arrived shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My first proper break in sports broadcasting was during the IPL with a news channel," she recalls. “For two months, my guest was Kapil Dev. Imagine standing there and hosting a show alongside a World Cup-winning captain.” For a newcomer, the experience could easily have been intimidating. Instead, it became a classroom. “I learnt so much from him during those two months. That experience gave me confidence, and after that there was no looking back.” Today, Bagga has gone on to host broadcasts featuring some of cricket's biggest names, while also building a massive digital audience through her sports content.

What viewers never get to see

If audiences think presenters simply arrive at the venue and begin speaking, Bagga laughs at the misconception. Preparation, she says, often begins hours before the cameras switch on. "You have to know every statistic related to the game you're hosting. But beyond the numbers, you should know the backstory of every player or tournament so that you can offer viewers something more than what they're already seeing on television."

Alongside research comes meticulous production planning. “There is an entire show flow shared with presenters. You need to follow that, coordinate with the production team and know exactly when to ask the experts the right questions.” That preparation becomes crucial because live television rarely unfolds according to plan.

'There are no second takes'

Unlike recorded programmes, live sports offers presenters no opportunity to pause or begin again. "The most challenging part of presenting live sports is that there are no second takes," Bagga says. “Everything happens in real time.” While viewers see a composed presenter, she is simultaneously listening to instructions through her earpiece, tracking the match, managing broadcast timings and preparing for unexpected developments. "You have to think, react and communicate instantly while staying calm under pressure. At the same time, you have to remain unbiased. Whether it's an unforgettable victory, a heartbreaking defeat or breaking news, your job is to capture the emotion while remaining accurate, composed and respectful."

More than just proving knowledge

As a woman in sports broadcasting, Bagga believes the journey often comes with additional expectations. "I think one of the unique challenges women in sports media face is that sometimes we have to prove our credibility before we're even given the opportunity to showcase our work."

She points out that women are frequently judged on factors extending well beyond their professional ability. “There can be scrutiny not just of your knowledge, but also of how you look, speak or carry yourself.” Instead of allowing that scrutiny to discourage her, she chose consistency. “When you're well prepared, passionate and let your work speak for itself, perceptions begin to change.” She also believes the industry is moving in the right direction. "Today, more women are leading conversations, covering major sporting events and inspiring the next generation. Talent, professionalism and hard work are increasingly becoming the qualities that matter most."

When the spotlight turns uncomfortable

The challenges haven't always remained limited to television or social media. Bagga recalls an incident from her reporting days when a member of the crowd touched her inappropriately during an assignment. "I slapped him immediately," she says matter-of-factly. “People around me then handed him over to the nearby security personnel.” While unpleasant, experiences like those strengthened her resolve rather than weakening it.

From trolling to admira tion

Being a public face inevitably comes with criticism, something Bagga experienced early in her career. "There was a time when online comments affected me," she admits. That equation, however, has changed dramatically."Now I don't pay attention to them. In fact, after one of my reels crossed nearly 500 million views, people started recognising me at stadiums. Instead of negativity, I now hear fans shouting, 'Shefali ma'am, I love you.' That love and respect mean far more." She credits social media with expanding her reach beyond traditional television audiences. "It has definitely given me an edge. The viewership I bring through my digital platforms has helped, and today brands and broadcasters also recognise that value."

'Skills will always outlast appearances'

Despite working in one of television's most visible professions, Bagga believes the industry's biggest myth continues to revolve around appearances. “The biggest misconception is that if you look good on camera, you'll make it.” In reality, she says, appearance may get someone noticed, but it cannot sustain a career. “The skills I mentioned, knowledge, preparation, communication, consistency—those are what help you survive.” Even networking, she adds, has its limitations. "Networking is important, but let your skills and presentation do the job. A contact may get you one opportunity, but if you're genuinely good, people will keep calling you back."

The conversation around pay

On the debate surrounding pay parity, Bagga offers a perspective that goes beyond gender. "I don't think the issue is only between men and women," she says. “The bigger issue is that anchors themselves are undervalued.” She believes presenters invest enormous time and effort preparing for broadcasts, yet often earn significantly less than celebrities making promotional appearances. "Anchors put in so much hard work before every show. They prepare, they research and they drive the broadcast. Yet someone who comes for a short promotional appearance may earn much more. The industry needs to recognise the value presenters bring because they're equally important in making a show successful."