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Charlie Kirk Assassination: Who is Tyler Robinson’s ‘partner’ Lance Twiggs? How big is his role in the case?

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 24:27 IST

Lance Twiggs is the romantic partner, roommate, and key prosecution witness in the Charlie Kirk assassination case, cooperating with immunity after his DNA and communications linked him to suspect Tyler Robinson.

Tyler Robinson’s ‘partner’ Lance Twiggs
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(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson’s ‘partner’ Lance Twiggs

While court proceedings continue in Charlie Kirk's assassination case, the name of Lance Twiggs has emerged as a key figure in the 2025 killing of the Republican in Utah. Twiggs was the roommate and romantic partner of the alleged assassin Tyler Robinson at the time of the shooting.

Robinson contacted Twiggs first after assassination
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(Photograph: X)

Robinson contacted Twiggs first after assassination

As per court filings and testimony presented during the preliminary hearing, investigators believe Tyler Robinson contacted Twiggs shortly after the shooting. Prosecutors told the court the communications included text messages, Discord conversations and a handwritten note, which they argue link Robinson to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Key witness
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(Photograph: AFP)

Key witness

Court records presented during the hearing identify Twiggs as a key prosecution witness, with prosecutors alleging he was among the first people Robinson contacted after the incident. Defence lawyers have challenged parts of the evidence.

What does forensic evidence say?
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(Photograph: AFP)

What does forensic evidence say?

The hearing also focused on forensic evidence recovered from the crime scene. Testimony revealed that DNA attributed to both Robinson and Twiggs was found on several items collected by investigators, including a towel wrapped around a rifle.

Is he supporting the probe?
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(Photograph: X)

Is he supporting the probe?

Public court records and media reports indicate that Twiggs has been cooperating with investigators since the early stages of the case. In April 2026, he was granted limited-use immunity for a recorded interview with authorities, meaning the statements he made during that interview generally cannot be used against him in any future criminal proceedings.

No criminal charges
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(Photograph: X)

No criminal charges

As of July 2026, no criminal charges have been filed against Twiggs in connection with Charlie Kirk's killing. He continues to be treated as a witness while the court determines whether there is sufficient evidence for Tyler Robinson to stand trial.

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Charlie Kirk Assassination: Who is Tyler Robinson’s ‘partner’ Lance Twiggs? How big is his role in the case?
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