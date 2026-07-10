/Charlie Kirk Assassination: Who is Tyler Robinson’s ‘partner’ Lance Twiggs? How big is his role in the case?

Lance Twiggs is the romantic partner, roommate, and key prosecution witness in the Charlie Kirk assassination case, cooperating with immunity after his DNA and communications linked him to suspect Tyler Robinson.
While court proceedings continue in Charlie Kirk's assassination case, the name of Lance Twiggs has emerged as a key figure in the 2025 killing of the Republican in Utah. Twiggs was the roommate and romantic partner of the alleged assassin Tyler Robinson at the time of the shooting.
As per court filings and testimony presented during the preliminary hearing, investigators believe Tyler Robinson contacted Twiggs shortly after the shooting. Prosecutors told the court the communications included text messages, Discord conversations and a handwritten note, which they argue link Robinson to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.
Court records presented during the hearing identify Twiggs as a key prosecution witness, with prosecutors alleging he was among the first people Robinson contacted after the incident. Defence lawyers have challenged parts of the evidence.
The hearing also focused on forensic evidence recovered from the crime scene. Testimony revealed that DNA attributed to both Robinson and Twiggs was found on several items collected by investigators, including a towel wrapped around a rifle.
Public court records and media reports indicate that Twiggs has been cooperating with investigators since the early stages of the case. In April 2026, he was granted limited-use immunity for a recorded interview with authorities, meaning the statements he made during that interview generally cannot be used against him in any future criminal proceedings.
As of July 2026, no criminal charges have been filed against Twiggs in connection with Charlie Kirk's killing. He continues to be treated as a witness while the court determines whether there is sufficient evidence for Tyler Robinson to stand trial.